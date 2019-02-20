India, Spain discuss Pulwama terror attack, issues of bilateral and international importance

and discussed the recent terrorist attack in and reviewed the security situation in the region, as held talks with her Spanish counterpart on issues of bilateral and international importance.

Swaraj, who arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day tour of the European nation, also discussed issues of economic importance like industrial and technological cooperation, the civil use of nuclear energy, transport, the rail industry and renewable energies was explored, according to an official statement by the

Swaraj was warmly received by Borrell at the Viana Palace, his official residence, ahead of the meeting.

The meeting, which was their third in five months, took place following a meeting between and of the Government of on December 1 during the Summit in Argentina, and after Borrell's trip to to take part in the Raisina Dialogue.

"During the meeting both ministers were able to evidence the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and analyse some of the most important issues on the bilateral and international agenda," the statement said.

They also discussed the security situation in the region, especially in view of the most recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir, the statement said.

In a deadly terror attack, a suicide bomber from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed group drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus on February 14, killing 40 personnel in Pulwama district of

and also hailed each other on the signing of the memorandum of understanding on water resources between the two nations.

"The meeting reflected the understanding between the two counterparts, who share values, democratic principles and a common outlook on international matters such as the promotion of multilateralism and a free rules-based trading system," the statement said.

On behalf the government, Swaraj also accepted the prestigious Grand Cross of Order of Civil Merit conferred by Spain in recognition of India's support in evacuating 71 Spanish nationals during April 2015 earthquake.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)