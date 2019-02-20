Qatar eyeing Brazil friendly before Copa America

Newly-crowned Asian Cup winners could play friendlies against or in June ahead of playing in the Copa America, the team's and officials said on Wednesday.

The South American giants are among a list of teams are trying to secure matches against -- others include Colombia, and the USA -- ahead of their first Copa America appearance.

"We need to finalise the preparations but sure we need to play a couple of games," said on the sidelines of an award ceremony for the winning squad in

"We prepare a list of potential teams that we would like to play against but also we need to see their availability."



Association (QFA) Sheikh Hamad Bin said the team's first friendly would be in early June.

"It will be [a team] from South America, we will announce it as soon as possible," he said.

Qatar have been drawn in a group with Argentina, and in the Copa America, which starts on June 15.

hosts could also set up a training camp in the ahead of the tournament.

Qatar's inclusion in the Copa America -- along with that of -- initially raised eyebrows but both teams reached the Asian Cup final.

Qatar's victory, notably achieved in the backyard of political rivals United Arab Emirates, would help boost the country's "football" reputation, said Spaniard Sanchez.

Sheikh Hamad added that the QFA was "working" on a new contract for Sanchez following the Asian Cup triumph.

Sanchez, however, said he did not need one, but when asked how long his existing contract was for, he said he could not "remember".

