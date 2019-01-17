Alstom expects to complete Siemens tie-up in first-half of 2019

(Reuters) - French group said it was making progress on its planned tie-up with Germany's Siemens, as the pair fight to win over regulators concerned that the deal could stifle competition in the sector.

"The proposed combination of with Mobility, including its rail traction drive business, has progressed in the last quarter," said on Thursday, adding that both companies had presented proposals to win over regulators.

"The proposed remedies include mainly signalling activities as well as rolling and represent around four percent of the sales of the combined entity. The parties consider that the proposed remedy package is appropriateand adequate," added Alstom.

Alstom cautioned that while there was no guarantee that the proposed package of remedies or asset sales would win over regulators, it nevertheless expected to close the deal in the first half of 2019.

In 2017, and Alstom agreed to merge their rail operations, creating a European group better able to withstand the international advance of China's state-owned CRRC Corp Ltd.

In December, European voiced her doubts over the impact that their deal would have on high-speed trains, but the this week urged the to approve the deal.

Sources have told that Siemens and Alstom are discussing more divestments with the in order to ensure the deal is approved.

