Clothing retailer Gymboree files for bankruptcy again

(Reuters) - Children's clothing retailer Group Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the second time in almost two years, and said on Wednesday it will close more than 800 and Crazy 8 stores.

The San Francisco-based company said it will also sell its high-end line, and Jack, as well as its intellectual property and

The company's Canadian arm, Inc, also intends to seek bankruptcy protection, it said.

Gymboree is the second U.S. retailer to file for bankruptcy on Wednesday. Earlier, Shopko Stores, a general merchandise store operator, filed a voluntary petition in

More than 20 U.S. retailers, including and Toys R US, filed for bankruptcy since the start of 2017, succumbing to the onslaught of from companies like

Gymboree, which started making children's clothing more than 30 years ago, operates about 540 Gymboree stores and outlets in the and It also has about 265 stores across the under the 'Crazy 8' brand and 139 shops under ' and Jack'.

Gymboree Group listed assets in the range of $100 million to $500 million and liabilities of $50 million to $100 million, its court filing showed.

Gymboree earlier filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2017 and was one of the few brick-and-mortar retailers that managed to escape liquidation in a wave of bankruptcies that swept the sector.

The company said it signed an asset purchase deal with (SSIG), an affiliate of Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, and SSIG will serve as the so called "stalking-horse" bidder in the sale of and

Gymboree has received a commitment for $30 million debtor-in-possession financing from Inc and SSIG.

Gymboree, including all its U.S. subsidiaries, filed the petition in the for the Eastern District of Virginia, it said. Its Canadian arm also intends to seek bankruptcy protection in the

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

