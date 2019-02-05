Amazon adds Starbucks' Rosalind Brewer to board

(Reuters) - com Inc said on Monday it had named Corp as director, making her the second black woman to serve on the e-commerce giant's board.

Brewer's appointment comes after last year said it was adopting a new policy to promote diversity on its board.

Amazon's ten-member board now has four women including Brewer, Jamie Gorelick, Judith McGrath,

Brewer, who has been with for nearly two years, was previously of Walmart Inc's

Brewer has also been appointed to Amazon's leadership development and compensation committee of the board, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

