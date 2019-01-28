Apple says spent $60 billion with U.S. suppliers in 2018

-
-
(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Monday it spent $60 billion with 9,000 U.S. component suppliers and companies in 2018, an increase of more than 10 percent from the year earlier.
Apple said https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2019/01/component-manufacturing-drives-apple-us-job-creation since 2011 the total number of jobs created and supported by the company in the United States had more than tripled from almost 600,000 to 2 million across all 50 states.
(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
