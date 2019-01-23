ArcelorMittal's Essar bid delays planned JV with SAIL - official

By Promit Mukherjee

(Reuters) - ArcelorMittal's prolonged bid to buy debt-ridden is delaying the world's biggest steelmaker's joint venture with state-owned Authority of Ltd (SAIL), India's minister and SAIL's said.

India's biggest state-owned steel company SAIL and billionaire signed a deal in May 2015 to set up a to produce However, no timetable has ever been set out.

has been engaged in a drawn out attempt to acquire since 2017. Its 420 billion rupees ($5.9 billion) bid for the bankrupt Indian steelmaker has been mired in legal wrangling for months.

India's said that was delaying the joint venture.

"It will take a few years for the plant to be built. Both the companies are ready to sign definitive agreements, but is busy with the acquisition," Chaudhary Birender Singh, India's told after a in on Tuesday.

The delay hurts SAIL's plan to enter a high premium and fast growing market where India's private and have already made inroads. A large part of India's is currently met via imports from and

JSW Steel and Tata Steel are both jostling for a portion of the where demand is growing 10 percent annually, according to analysts.

"Both parties are committed. We want to sign the definitive agreement soon," Anil Kumar Chaudhary, SAIL's told Reuters, on Wednesday.

"As of now, there is no problem," he said. "ArcelorMittal people are slightly tied up in the Essar acquisition currently."

ArcelorMittal did not reply to an email seeking comment.

The delay comes at a time when the has put pressure on automakers in to use locally made steel and has refused to back down on tougher import rules imposed in August.

In September 2017, had reported that SAIL has expressed concerns that ArcelorMittal's move to acquire stressed assets in the country could jeopardise its proposed JV as it would violate its exclusive partnership to manufacture steel for cars.

($1 = 71.2840 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)