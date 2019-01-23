German carmakers, suppliers eye autonomous driving alliance: magazine

(Reuters) - German carmakers Daimler, and Volkswagen, and some of their major suppliers are in talks about developing a joint system for autonomous driving, reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

The potential alliance of German companies, which include and Robert Bosch, would pool their resources to move forward more quickly as they race to keep up with rapid technological advances in the and China, the report said.

"If we combine our knowledge and technology, then we can even overtake Waymo," the magazine quoted one of the participants in the talks as saying.

