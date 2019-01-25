Arun Jaitley in good health, recovering rapidly - Piyush Goyal

(Reuters) - India's said on Friday that Jaitley, who is in the for medical treatment, was in good health and recovering rapidly.

Jaitley, who ran the finance ministry, would not be presenting the interim budget on Feb. 1, sources familiar with the matter told this week. The government has not commented on his medical condition.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)