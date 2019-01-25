Nifty, Sensex follow Asian peers higher; Yes Bank surges

By Chris Thomas

(Reuters) - Indian shares advanced in line with other Asian peers on Friday, driven by gains in and financials, with Ltd jumping nearly 14 percent after the named a new

The broader NSE rose 0.57 percent to10,911.7 as of 0457 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.62 percent to 36,418.67. Both indexes are set to post marginal gains for the week, their third straight weekly rise.

Broader Asian stocks rose across the board, lifted by gains in U.S. technology shares, even as concerns about a global economic slowdown persisted. Investors are awaiting key events next week, including trade talks between the and

"Even the stocks that are not doing well have not fallen much today. In general, that means the mood is quite positive," said Jayant Manglik, of at Broking in New Delhi, adding that the results season in would dominate sentiment.

Yes surged for a second day after the lender appointed Deutsche head as its new CEO, drawing the curtains on a long-running spat with the central bank over Rana Kapoor's tenure at the firm.

The stock led the gains on the NSE Nifty, rising as much as 13.7 percent to its highest since Oct. 17, before paring some gains to trade 5 percent higher by 0505 GMT.

Market heavyweight chalked up a 1.3 percent gain, taking the oil-to-retail conglomerate's stock to levels last seen on Sept. 28.

IT giant climbed 1.8 percent to an over three-week high, lifting the IT Index to its highest since Oct. 17.

was the biggest drag on the index. The stock, down for its seventh straight session, fell 1.7 percent to its lowest level in three weeks.

India's federal investigating agency filed a case of criminal conspiracy and fraud against former ICICI and her husband

UltraTech Cement Ltd, which reported a dip in quarterly profit on Thursday, fell 3.2 percent to its lowest since Nov. 5.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)