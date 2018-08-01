Asian shares rise on trade war relief as investors await data

By Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Wednesday, following gains on Wall Street, as a report of attempts to renew talks between the and eased trade war fears, but investors will be keeping a close eye on data due today.

Global markets inched higher on Tuesday, helped by a report that the U.S. and were seeking to resume trade talks to defuse the battle over import tariffs.

"Solid U.S. data helped boost risk sentiment; however it was the that Mnuchin and Liu He are speaking again that sparked a bigger risk rally," analysts said in a note, referring to the and the Chinese

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 0.43 percent to 25,415.19, the 500 <.SPX> gained 0.49 percent to 2,816.29 and the <.IXIC> added 0.55 percent to 7,671.79.

But a later report that the U.S. plans higher tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports underscored the volatility of U.S.- trade relations.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.1 percent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> gained 0.5 percent. E-mini futures were up a hair at 2818.

Tech shares across the region may get a boost after beat Wall Street expectations for its quarterly results thanks to robust sales of its top-of-the-line X.. The company's shares rose 3.4 percent to $196.80 in after-hours trade.

Investors will also be watching data from around the region, including numbers from China, for indications of the outlook for the global economy.

Data from showed a slowdown in in July, with the Commonwealth Bank/ purchasing managers index at its lowest level in nearly two years.

But Australian shares <.AXJO> still moved higher on Wednesday, gaining 0.2 percent, taking support from higher commodity prices.

Policy meetings of the on Wednesday and the of England on Thursday will also keep some investors on the sidelines, although is expected to keep rates unchanged.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was at 2.9542 percent, compared with its U.S. close of 2.964 percent on Tuesday.

The two-year yield , which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 2.6654 percent compared with a U.S. close of 2.669 percent.

The dollar was flat against the yen at 111.81 .

The euro was also flat on the day at $1.1689, while the dollar index <.DXY>, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, gained 0.1 percent to 94.547.

U.S. crude dipped 0.6 percent at $68.33 a barrel. Brent crude gave up 0.3 percent to $73.99 per barrel.

Spot gold edged up less than 0.1 percent at $1,223.93 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Laila Kearney in NEW YORK; editing by Richard Pullin)

