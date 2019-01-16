Ford forecasts higher 2019 profit

(Reuters) - on Wednesday forecast higher profit and revenue in 2019 as global industry sales remain flat.

For 2018, the No. 2 U.S. automaker said it expected to earn $1.30 a share, in line with the range of $1.30 to $1.50 a share it forecast last October. Analysts were expecting $1.33 per share, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

(Reporting by in Detroit; editing by Jason Neely)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)