Loan growth, higher margins boost Emirates NBD fourth quarter net profit
Ford forecasts higher 2019 profit

Reuters  |  DETROIT 

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday forecast higher profit and revenue in 2019 as global industry sales remain flat.

For 2018, the No. 2 U.S. automaker said it expected to earn $1.30 a share, in line with the range of $1.30 to $1.50 a share it forecast last October. Analysts were expecting $1.33 per share, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 16:53 IST

