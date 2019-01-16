Petrobras board nominee Forman declines post

-
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that oil industry veteran John Forman had declined the government's nomination to join the board of the company, as the firm is known.
Forman was fined by Brazilian securities regulator CVM in 2016 for insider trading, according to documents seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, editing by Louise Heavens)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
