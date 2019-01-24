Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel

is competing with arch-rival SE and numerous other firms to introduce small self-flying vehicles capable of vertical takeoff and landing.

The investments, fuelled by leaps in as much as frustration with road congestion, could change the face of the within the next decade.

Boeing's 30-foot-long (9 meter) aircraft - part helicopter, part drone and part fixed-wing plane - lifted a few feet off the ground and made a soft landing after less than a minute of being airborne at an airport in Manassas, Virginia, said.

Future flights will test forward,

"This is what revolution looks like, and it's because of autonomy," John Langford, of Boeing subsidiary Flight Sciences, said in a release announcing the test flight.

Major hurdles to Boeing's vision of "low-stress" mobility - as it is called in the company's marketing materials - include sorting out numerous critical safety and regulatory issues to meld traditional roadway traffic with fleets of flying cars.

Boeing is working with startup and the U.S. Federal Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings, the company has said.

Boeing bought Manassas-based Flight Sciences last year to speed development of a fleet of autonomous air vehicles. With Aurora, Boeing is also working on Uber Technologies Inc's [UBER.UL] UberAIR service for flights that are planned to be available for order via around 2023.

Boeing is looking to achieve a range of 50 miles with two flying capable of carrying two and four passengers each. Tests are planned for later this year on a package-hauling version that can lift up to 500 pounds (226.8 kg).

Competitors range from to Volocopter, which has tested drone taxis that resemble a small helicopter powered by 18 rotors, and AeroMobil, with a stretch-limousine concept that can turn into a fixed-wing aircraft.

Vertical Aerospace, which completed a flight test last year, aims to offer short inter-city flights in the coming years with a piloted aircraft capable of carrying multiple passengers.

