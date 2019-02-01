British currency exchange WorldFirst shuts U.S. operations - FT

(Reuters) - British is shutting its U.S. operations to ward off a potential regulatory hurdle for its planned takeover by China's Ant Financial Services Group, reported on Friday.

told its customers this week that the company will stop offering all services in the after Feb. 20, according to the FT.

Its U.S. operations will be rebranded as Omega and it will operate independently of World First Group, the newspaper said.

The in recent years has blocked many proposed Chinese investments in American in an effort to stop from acquiring important technologies, making this approval a rare win.

It could have become Ant Financial's second deal to face U.S. regulators' opposition citing security concerns, the newspaper reported, citing two people briefed on its decision.

Last year, Ant Financial's plan to acquire U.S. money transfer company was rejected because the could not mitigate concerns over the safety of data that can be used to identify U.S. citizens, sources had told

Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Chinese Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, held discussions to buy was earlier reported by British media in December. The FT said the potential deal would be valued at 700 million pounds ($916.5 million).

WorldFirst and Ant Financial were not immediately available for a comment.

($1 = 0.7638 pounds)

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)