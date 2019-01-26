JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Mastercard says plans to apply for China license to clear card payments
Business Standard

China names ICBC Chairman Yi to head securities regulator: Xinhua

Reuters  |  SHANGHAI 

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has appointed Yi Huiman to head the China Securities Regulatory Commission, taking over from Liu Shiyu, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Yi is currently the chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the country's largest commercial lender.

Xinhua said Liu Shiyu had been given another appointment, without elaborating.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 12:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements