China names ICBC Chairman Yi to head securities regulator: Xinhua

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has appointed Yi Huiman to head the China Securities Regulatory Commission, taking over from Liu Shiyu, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.
Yi is currently the chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the country's largest commercial lender.
Xinhua said Liu Shiyu had been given another appointment, without elaborating.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)
