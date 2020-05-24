JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

North Korea slams European countries for criticizing missile launches
Business Standard

China reports zero coronavirus cases on 22 May for the first time

However, there were two new suspected cases: an imported one in Shanghai and locally transmitted case in the northeastern province of Jilin.

Topics
China | Coronavirus | Shanghai

Reuters 

Travellers wearing protective gear are seen at a check-in counter at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Travellers wearing protective gear are seen at a check-in counter at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. Photo: Reuters

China recorded no new confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland for May 22, the first time it had seen no daily rise in the number of cases since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday that this compared to four new cases on the previous day. It said, however, there were two new suspected cases: an imported one in Shanghai and locally transmitted case in the northeastern province of Jilin. New asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus fell to 28 from 35 a day earlier, the NHC said. China has seen a sharp fall in locally transmitted cases since March as major restrictions on people movement helped it to take control of the epidemic in many parts of the country.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Sikkim detects first case; Ahmedabad 24 deaths in a day

However, it has continued to see an influx of imported cases, mainly involving Chinese nationals returning from abroad, while new clusters of infections in the northeastern border provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang have emerged in recent weeks.

Wuhan has also reported its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the city ended on April 8, prompting authorities to launch a campaign to test all of Wuhan’s 11 million residents.
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 00:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU