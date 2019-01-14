China's 2018 trade surplus with U.S. highest on record going back to 2006

(Reuters) - China's trade surplus with the rose to $323.32 billion last year, the highest on record going back to 2006, calculations based on customs data showed on Monday.

That compared with about $275.81 billion in 2017.

China's exports to the rose 11.3 percent last year, while imports from the U.S. only increased 0.7 percent.

China's large trade surplus with the has long been a sore point with Washington, and is at the centre of a bitter dispute between the world's biggest economies.

The two countries have hit each other with tit-for-tariffs on goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

(Reporting by Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

