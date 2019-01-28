China's Didi sets up JV with BAIC unit to work on NEV projects

(Reuters) - China's Chuxing said on Monday it had set up a joint venture (JV) with Electric Vehicle Co., a unit of Chinese carmaker BAIC, which will work on new and projects.

The JV, BAIC-Xiaoju New Energy Auto Technology Co. Ltd, aims to develop "next-generation connected-car systems", Didi, China's largest ride-hailing operator, said in a statement.

This is the first JV between and state-owned BAIC, which wants to stop selling gas driven by 2025 as shifts the industry towards new (NEVs).

(Reporting by and in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)