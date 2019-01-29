JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Global Markets: Asia shares slip as China's Huawei in legal hot water; focus on Sino-U.S. talks
Business Standard

China's plans to loosen restrictions on second-hand auto market

Reuters  |  BEIJING 

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planning agency said on Tuesday it will loosen restrictions on the second-hand auto market, and provide subsidies to help boost rural sales of some vehicles and sales of new energy vehicles.

Auto sales in the world's biggest car market shrank for the first time in 2018 since the 1990s, as China grapples with a slowing economy.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 06:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements