China's plans to loosen restrictions on second-hand auto market

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planning agency said on Tuesday it will loosen restrictions on the second-hand auto market, and provide subsidies to help boost rural sales of some vehicles and sales of new energy vehicles.
Auto sales in the world's biggest car market shrank for the first time in 2018 since the 1990s, as China grapples with a slowing economy.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
