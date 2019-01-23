China's Xi says to push reforms in key areas - Xinhua

JUST IN
Reuters  |  BEIJING 

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that Beijing will push forward reforms in key areas, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi presided over a meeting of senior officials on deepening reforms and said it will achieve "decisive results" in key areas by 2020, the agency reported without providing further details.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 16:00 IST

