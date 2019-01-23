China's Xi says to push reforms in key areas - Xinhua

-
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that Beijing will push forward reforms in key areas, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Xi presided over a meeting of senior officials on deepening reforms and said it will achieve "decisive results" in key areas by 2020, the agency reported without providing further details.
