Daimler, BMW to invest more than 1 billion euros in mobility services

-
ALSO READ
Uber execs meet PM Modi to discuss aerial taxi; Delhi, Mumbai in plans
Uber India revenue zooms to Rs 21.5 cr in FY18; net profit Rs 19.6 lakh
Uber's self-driving car race to get Toyota's half-a-billion dollar push
BMW India registers 13% car sales growth to 11,105 units in 2018
Maruti Suzuki hit slow lane in August; sales dropped 3.4% to 158,189 units
-
BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmakers Daimler and BMW deepened their cooperation on Friday by unveiling a combined ride-hailing, parking and electric car charging business to counter emerging rivals like Uber from the United States.
The luxury car manufacturers said they have earmarked more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to expand their mobility services business as carmakers move beyond manufacturing and selling cars, towards a pay-per-minute system based on vehicle usage.
Daimler's Car2Go car-sharing business will be combined with BMW's DriveNow, ParkNow and ChargeNow businesses, with both carmakers holding 50 percent stake in the venture.
($1 = 0.8819 euros)
(Reporting by Irene Presinger; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU