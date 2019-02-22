Daimler, BMW to invest more than 1 billion euros in mobility services

(Reuters) - German carmakers and deepened their cooperation on Friday by unveiling a combined ride-hailing, parking and charging business to counter emerging rivals like from the

The said they have earmarked more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to expand their mobility services business as carmakers move beyond and selling cars, towards a pay-per-minute system based on vehicle usage.

Daimler's business will be combined with BMW's DriveNow, ParkNow and ChargeNow businesses, with both carmakers holding 50 percent stake in the venture.

($1 = 0.8819 euros)

