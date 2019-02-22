JUST IN
Daimler, BMW to invest more than 1 billion euros in mobility services

Reuters  |  BERLIN 

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmakers Daimler and BMW deepened their cooperation on Friday by unveiling a combined ride-hailing, parking and electric car charging business to counter emerging rivals like Uber from the United States.

The luxury car manufacturers said they have earmarked more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to expand their mobility services business as carmakers move beyond manufacturing and selling cars, towards a pay-per-minute system based on vehicle usage.

Daimler's Car2Go car-sharing business will be combined with BMW's DriveNow, ParkNow and ChargeNow businesses, with both carmakers holding 50 percent stake in the venture.

 

 

($1 = 0.8819 euros)

 

(Reporting by Irene Presinger; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 15:46 IST

