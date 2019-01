Davos: Japan's Abe to put trade, climate at top of G20 to-do list

By Kihara

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Japanese said on Wednesday he will seek to use his chairmanship of the Group of 20 leading economies to rebuild trust in the global trade system and foster consensus on ways to address climate change.

His speech to the in the Swiss was significant at a time when a bitter Sino-U.S. trade dispute is one of several factors threatening to bring about a sharp slowdown in global growth.

" is determined to preserve and committed to enhancing the free, open, and rules-based international order," he told delegates.

"I call on all of you ... to rebuild trust toward the system for international trade. That should be a system that is fair, transparent, and effective in protecting intellectual property rights and also in such areas as and government procurement."

Abe said hoped to work with the and to reform (WTO) rules so they adopt to a rapidly changing environment for global trade.

"We have to make the WTO a more credible presence. We have to make reforms to make it more credible. would like to play a leading role in WTO reforms," he said.

The WTO has been paralyzed as the United States, unhappy with what it says is the WTO's failure to hold to account for not opening up its economy, has blocked new appointments to the world's top trade court. Rapidly running out of judges, some analysts say the WTO will be unable to issue binding rulings in trade disputes.

U.S. PRESSURE

With the French, British and U.S. leaders cancelling their visits because of more pressing concerns at home, Abe is one of only three leaders attending the annual event in Davos, where business executives are worried about the damage that populism and trade protectionism are inflicting on the global economy.

Abe said Japan, as of this year's gathering of the Group of 20 (G20), will also seek to spearhead discussions on climate change and ways to facilitate use of digital data while protecting intellectual property.

The comments underscore Japan's hope to rally support from some of its counterparts in pushing for a multilateral approach in solving trade frictions.

That could help fend off pressure from to open up its politically sensitive agriculture market and take other steps to fix bilateral trade imbalances, analysts say.

Japan has to be consistent on the need to promote free trade "and shouldn't change this stance even if the is always talking about doing a bilateral deal," said Takeshi Niinami, of brewer and an

Australia, and other (TPP) countries could help Japan make free trade a key topic of debate at the G20, he told

At his previous visit in 2014, Abe pledged to pull the economy out of stagnation with his "Abenomics" mix of fiscal spending, ultra-easy monetary policy and steps to boost Japan's potential growth via labour market reform and deregulation.

Five years later, the boost to growth from Abenomics is fading, inflation remains far below the Bank of Japan's target and critics point to a lack of progress on deregulation.

Abe sought to counter such criticism, saying that Japan's economic fundamentals were "very solid and robust." He also reiterated his resolve to proceed with a scheduled rise in the rate of consumption tax in October.

Aside from trade, Abe said Japan hoped to build a consensus on the need to reduce plastic waste flowing into the oceans, and coordinate on global usage of digital data without infringing on personal privacy and intellectual property.

"Decarbonisation and profit making can happen in tandem. We policy makers must be held responsible to make it happen, as I will be stressing in this year," he said.

People close to the have said Abe is keen to use the summit in Osaka, western Japan, in June to boost his poll ratings ahead of an looming mid-year.

(Reporting by Kihara; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)