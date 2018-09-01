JUST IN
Disney World workers reach tentative agreement on pay issues

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Walt Disney World workers have reached a tentative agreement with the Walt Disney Co regarding payment issues, union body International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Friday.

Teamsters Local 385, which along with five other unions represents 39,000 workers at Walt Disney World, said the tentative deal will be voted next week.

If ratified, the contract will be in effect until October 1, 2022.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 02:39 IST

