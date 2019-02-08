EU plans to add Saudi Arabia, Panama to dirty money blacklist - FT

(Reuters) - The is planning to name and in a list of high-risk that fail to fight money laundering, despite resistance from Germany, and the UK, reported on Friday.

The blacklist includes the Gulf kingdom and more than 20 other territories over alleged failures to fight illicit cash flows, the paper said citing officials.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)