EU plans to add Saudi Arabia, Panama to dirty money blacklist - FT

(Reuters) - The European Commission is planning to name Saudi Arabia and Panama in a list of high-risk countries that fail to fight money laundering, despite resistance from Germany, France and the UK, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The blacklist includes the Gulf kingdom and more than 20 other territories over alleged failures to fight illicit cash flows, the paper said citing European Union officials.
