JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Amazon's Bezos says National Enquirer owner tried to blackmail him
Business Standard

EU plans to add Saudi Arabia, Panama to dirty money blacklist - FT

Reuters 

(Reuters) - The European Commission is planning to name Saudi Arabia and Panama in a list of high-risk countries that fail to fight money laundering, despite resistance from Germany, France and the UK, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The blacklist includes the Gulf kingdom and more than 20 other territories over alleged failures to fight illicit cash flows, the paper said citing European Union officials.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 10:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements