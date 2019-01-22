Exclusive: Tesla in talks with China's Lishen over Shanghai battery contract - sources

By Sun and Tom Daly

BEIJING (Reuters) - Inc has signed a preliminary agreement with China's to supply batteries for its new car factory, as it aims to cut its reliance on Japan's Panasonic, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The companies had yet to reach a decision on how large an order the U.S. company would place, and Lishen was still working out what battery cell size would require, one of the sources said.

While is currently Tesla's exclusive battery cell supplier, said in November the U.S. company would manufacture all its battery modules and packs at the factory and planned to diversify its sources.

"Cell production will be sourced locally, most likely from several companies (incl Pana), in order to meet demand in a timely manner," Musk said in a tweet in November.

Other in the running for contracts could include Contemporary Amperex Co Ltd and

Tesla broke ground on the $2 billion so-called Gigafactory, its first in China, earlier this month and plans to begin making Model 3 electric vehicles (EV) there by the end of the year.

Musk has said the factory will produce "more affordable" vehicles for the Chinese auto market, the world's biggest, where the firm is facing mounting competition and risks from U.S.- trade tensions.

Tesla declined to comment, while Lishen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

said in a statement it was studying various possibilities with regards to Tesla's plant, but nothing had been decided. It declined to comment on the possibility of losing exclusive-supplier status with Tesla.

The sources declined to be identified because the discussions are private.

SUPPLIER

Lishen, which says its clients range from and to and Hyundai Motor, has joined other in aggressively pursuing contracts with the rapidly growing EV industry.

The Chinese company started mass production of the same type of cylindrical battery made by for Tesla's Model 3 in 2017, in the city of about 100 kms (60 miles) away from Shanghai.

reported on Monday that Panasonic and were set to launch a joint venture next year to produce EV batteries in an effort to compete with Chinese rivals.

A joint venture would build on the agreement that the pair announced in late 2017 on joint development of batteries with in a prismatic cell arrangement.

It would also help Panasonic cut its heavy reliance on Tesla, whose production delays have weighed on the Japanese company's earnings.

Panasonic planned to shift most of its and facilities in and to the joint venture, while those producing batteries for Tesla would remain under the company, a source said.

