(Reuters) - will sell 15 tonnes of gold from central to the United Arab in coming days in return for euros in cash, a with knowledge of the plan said, in a bid by the cash-strapped country to stay solvent.

The sale of gold reserves that back the Bolivar currency began on Jan. 26 with a shipment of 3 tonnes, the said, and follows the export last year of $900 million of unrefined gold to and the United Arab

(Reporting by Corina Pons, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)