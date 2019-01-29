Exclusive: Venezuela's PDVSA orders prepayment for U.S.-bound oil cargoes - sources

By Parraga

(Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run company, PDVSA, hit by sanctions on Monday, ordered customers with tankers waiting to load Venezuelan crude bound for the to pay for the cargoes before they depart, three sources with knowledge of the decision told

President Donald Trump's administration, in a move aimed at limiting Nicolas Maduro's access to revenues, stopped from collecting the proceeds of exported to customers, while freezing assets of PDVSA's units, including U.S. refining arm Citgo Petroleum Corp.

Maduro, whose authority is being challenged by the of the congress, Juan Guaido, said earlier his government would start legal action to protect Citgo. He did not mention if planned changes to its exports.

"They are not allowing tankers bound for Valero, Citgo and Chevron to leave Venezuelan ports if not prepaid," a source said, referring to a decision by the company's trade and supply division.

exports about 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude to the Citgo, and are the three largest buyers of Venezuelan crude in the

Valero said it planned to "comply with the sanctions" and diversify to reduce the impact on its business.

"Valero will continue to support the Administration and will provide officials with relevant information that will help the U.S. refining system to function efficiently," it said in a statement.

Refining firm Phillips 66, another buyer of Venezuelan oil until last year, said it expected to be able to obtain alternative crude grades and "mitigate any disruption in crude supply for our operations."

Traders and shippers with tankers anchored around Venezuelan ports said they saw no clear way for U.S. customers to pay for Venezuelan crude after sanctions, even if payments are intended to be made before loading.

According to the new sanctions, any proceeds from Venezuelan crude exported to U.S. companies will stay in special accounts in the United States.

The trading sources said they feared the may follow with similar measures freezing PDVSA's accounts in

Several years ago, PDVSA moved its accounts that receive money from mainly to It also has accounts in But U.S. firms willing to transfer money to those foreign accounts still need to find banks in the United States willing to authorize the transactions, which is difficult because of sanctions.

