Exclusive: Venezuela's Guaido rushes to control Citgo before debt payment - sources

CARACAS/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Venezuelan Juan Guaido's team of advisers is rushing to take control of the country's main foreign asset, U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum, before a potential bond default that could leave half the company in creditors' hands, sources close to the talks told on Monday.

Guaido, who proclaimed himself last week and has not yet appointed a cabinet, faces the intricate legal challenge of nominating new leadership for PDVSA, the and company, and its subsidiaries, including Citgo, who would manage the companies during a transition. Other ideas are also in discussion to gain control of the firms.

Guaido, who runs the opposition-controlled congress, assumed Venezuela's presidency after was re-elected last year in a voting widely considered a sham. The and numerous nations in the hemisphere recognized as the but Maduro still controls the military and

Holders of Venezuela's most watched bonds, which mature in 2020, are due a $72 million interest payment in late April. Those bonds are collateralized with 50.1 percent of Citgo Holdings' equity, meaning in the absence of a payment, creditors could seize control of the company.

Without sources of revenue and control of foreign assets, Guaido's team faces long odds in succeeding, despite massive protests against Maduro's regime due to an economic crisis that has caused millions to flee the country. Many people are starving while inflation has skyrocketed and left basic goods unaffordable.

The imposed sanctions on in 2017 that have prevented Citgo from repatriating dividends to its parent company. It had about $500 million in cash at the end of September, according to a creditor who spoke to last week, and $900 million in available credit.

Citgo separately faces a July deadline to refinance its revolving credit, a task that is facing delays due to sanctions affecting the subsidiary's ability to access to credit.

