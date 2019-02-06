Fiat Chrysler recalls 882,000 pickup trucks for steering, pedal issues

(Reuters) - Automobiles NV said on Tuesday it would recall 882,000 worldwide in two new recalls to address steering and pedal issues.

The Italian-American automaker said it was recalling about 660,000 heavy duty 2500 and 3500 from the 2013 through 2017 model years, including 574,000 in the United States, as drivers could potentially experience steering loss.

A nut could come loose and prevent drivers from being able to steer the vehicle, said, adding it had reports of one injury and eight accidents possibly related to the issue.

The company will also recall 222,000 2019 1500 worldwide to better secure brake pedals while the vehicles' adjustable-pedal feature is in use.

The brake pedal could get detached if drivers move pedals to the rear-most position, the company said. That could be dangerous if trucks are travelling at highway speeds.

Last month, recalled about 180,000 2019 1500 pickups to tighten a fastener linked to reports of power-steering loss. Fiat Chrysler said the issue could lead to steering problems.

