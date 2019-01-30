JUST IN
Fiat Chrysler receives U.S. approval to sell new Ram pickup

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday it has received approval from U.S. regulators to sell its new 2019 Ram 3500 pickup truck after the Italian automaker had raised concerns a prolonged government shutdown could delay the new heavy duty vehicle.

The Environmental Protection Agency granted certification for the gasoline and diesel-powered versions of the 3500, Fiat Chrysler said, adding that the new vehicles are on schedule for their launch later this year. A 35-day partial U.S. government shutdown ended on Friday after Congress and the White House agreed to a three-week funding extension.

