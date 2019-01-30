Fiat Chrysler receives U.S. approval to sell new Ram pickup

(Reuters) - Automobiles NV said on Tuesday it has received approval from U.S. regulators to sell its new 2019 3500 pickup truck after the Italian automaker had raised concerns a prolonged government shutdown could delay the new heavy duty vehicle.

The granted certification for the gasoline and diesel-powered versions of the 3500, said, adding that the new vehicles are on schedule for their launch later this year. A 35-day partial shutdown ended on Friday after and the agreed to a three-week funding extension.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

