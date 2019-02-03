French minister says EU competition rules 'absurd'

(Reuters) - France's said on Sunday the bloc's competition rules were absurd and needed to be overhauled, citing the difficulties and are facing over their planned rail business merger.

"I'm not criticising the (European) Commission for applying the rules ... But these rules are absurd and were set up in the 20th century and we're in 2019," told LCI television.

The is set this week to block the tie-up, a deal which Loiseau has said is necessary to let them compete against a much bigger Chinese rival.

Loiseau said was still trying to convince the commission why the merger was needed to be more competitive against large international rail groups.

