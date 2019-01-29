JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Pfizer forecasts 2019 revenue, profit below Wall Street targets
Business Standard

Mnuchin says Huawei case 'separate issue' from China trade talks

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday he expected to see significant progress in trade talks with Chinese officials this week and that U.S. charges against telecommunications giant Huawei were a separate issue.

"Those are separate issues and that's a separate dialogue," Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "So those are not part of trade discussions. Forced technology issues are part of trade discussions but any issues as it relates to violations of U.S. law or U.S. sanctions are going through a separate track."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 19:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements