Mnuchin says Huawei case 'separate issue' from China trade talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday he expected to see significant progress in trade talks with Chinese officials this week and that U.S. charges against telecommunications giant Huawei were a separate issue.
"Those are separate issues and that's a separate dialogue," Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "So those are not part of trade discussions. Forced technology issues are part of trade discussions but any issues as it relates to violations of U.S. law or U.S. sanctions are going through a separate track."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey)
