Go-Jek raises $1 bilion in round led by Google, Tencent, JD

(Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing firm has raised around $1 billion in a funding round, led by Alphabet Inc's Google, Inc and Holdings, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Google, and have invested in earlier.

The company said in a statement on Friday it had finalised the first close of its series F funding round, with and joining as investors.

While declined to comment on the amount raised or its valuation, sources say that the company is valued at $9 billion to 10 billion.

reported in September that Go-Jek was seeking to raise $2 billion from its current investors, as it challenges Singapore-based rival for a larger share of the region.

Launched in 2011 in Jakarta, Go-Jek - a play on the local word for motorbike taxis - has evolved from a ride-hailing service to a one-stop app through which its customers can make and order everything from and groceries to massages.

