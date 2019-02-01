Go-Jek raises $1 bilion in round led by Google, Tencent, JD

-
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek has raised around $1 billion in a funding round, led by Alphabet Inc's Google, JD.com Inc and Tencent Holdings, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Google, Tencent and JD.com have invested in Go-Jek earlier.
The company said in a statement on Friday it had finalised the first close of its series F funding round, with Mitsubishi Corp and Provident Capital joining as investors.
While Go-Jek declined to comment on the amount raised or its valuation, sources say that the company is valued at $9 billion to 10 billion.
Reuters reported in September that Go-Jek was seeking to raise $2 billion from its current investors, as it challenges Singapore-based rival Grab for a larger share of the region.
Launched in 2011 in Jakarta, Go-Jek - a play on the local word for motorbike taxis - has evolved from a ride-hailing service to a one-stop app through which its customers can make online payments and order everything from food and groceries to massages.
