(Reuters) - Group Inc on Wednesday apologised to the Malaysian people for former Tim Leissner's role in the sovereign wealth fund 1MDB scandal, but said the had conducted due diligence before every transaction.

Goldman is being investigated by Malaysian authorities and the for its role as and arranger of three bond sales that raised $6.5 billion for

U.S prosecutors last year charged two former Goldman bankers for the theft of billions of dollars from Leissner, a former for in Asia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money and violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

"It's very clear that the people of were defrauded by many individuals, including the highest members of the prior government," Solomon said on conference call discussing the bank's fourth-quarter results.

Solomon said that Leissner denied the involvement of any of Goldman's intermediaries in transactions with 1MDB.

An representing Leissner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roger Ng, the other charged former Goldman banker, was arrested in at the request of U.S. authorities and is expected to be extradited, according to John Marzulli, a for the prosecution.

The has said that $4.5 billion was misappropriated by high-level officials of the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2014.

As part of Goldman's due diligence efforts, Solomon said the sought and received written assurances from 1MDB and (IPIC) that no third-parties were involved in the first two bond sales.

Abu Dhabi's IPIC had co-guaranteed the 1MDB bonds when they were issued in 2012.

In the final offering, the itself, along with 1MDB, represented that no intermediaries were involved, he said.

"All these representations to have proven to be false," Solomon said.

Goldman Sachs did not disclose any other information about its involvement with 1MDB, but said the impact on its client franchise had been "de minimis."

Shares of the bank, which reported strong fourth-quarter results earlier in the day, have fallen over 25 percent in the last three months, after headlines about its involvement with the sovereign wealth fund emerged.

The said in December it was seeking up to $7.5 billion in reparations from Goldman over its dealings with 1MDB.

