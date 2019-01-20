Government sacks two PNB executives for alleged lapses in $2 billion fraud: sources

(Reuters) - Government has sacked two senior executives of the state-run (PNB) for allegedly failing to prevent a $2 billion fraud, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, nearly a year after the country's biggest scam came to light.

The firing of the two executive directors, whom the CBI have accused of breaching the of (RBI) guidelines, is the first instance of sacking of the bank's employees since it said that and his uncle had for years fraudulently raised billions of dollars in foreign credit by conspiring with staff at the bank.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who left before the was discovered, have denied the accusations.

In a stock exchange filing late on Friday, the country's second-biggest said the government had removed and "from the office of executive director" with immediate effect. The filing did not give a reason.

The government then fired them because "they failed to use global payments network SWIFT to detect the fraud", the sources said, declining to be identified because the reasons for the sacking have not been made public.

"They were not able to supervise and there was dereliction of duty on their part," said one of the sources, a

Phone calls to PNB as well as to and Sharan went unanswered.

Shares of the 124-year-old bank have lost more than half their value since the came to light.

