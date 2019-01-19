Trump says a deal 'could very well happen' with China

(Reuters) - U.S. said on Saturday progress is being made toward a trade deal with and denied that he was considering lifting tariffs on Chinese products.

"Things are going very well with and with trade," he told reporters, adding that he had seen some "false reports" indicating that U.S. tariffs on Chinese products would be lifted.

"If we make a deal certainly we would not have sanctions and if we don't make a deal we will," Trump said. "We've really had a very extraordinary number of meetings and a deal could very well happen with It's going well. I would say about as well as it could possibly go."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)