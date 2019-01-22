JUST IN
Halliburton posts fourth-quarter profit compared with year-ago loss

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a loss for the same period a year ago when it set aside $1.05 billion for income tax payments related to a change in U.S. taxes.

The company said net income attributable to the company was $664 million, or 76 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $824 million or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was largely flat at $5.94 billion.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 17:27 IST

