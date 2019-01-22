UBS won't take lead in consolidating European bank sector - Weber

-
ALSO READ
Switzerland's UBS boosts profits but trade tensions dim future
UBS aims high in wealth management as investment bank shines in third-quarter
UBS posts fourth-quarter pre-tax profit miss, sees bumpy road ahead
UBS targets American wealth for growth as investment bank shines
Ex-Swiss banker convicted for selling secret tax data to Germany
-
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's UBS Group will not take the lead in consolidating a fragmented European bank sector, Chairman Axel Weber said on Tuesday.
"European banks really need to reinvent themselves. There are too many of them. The market needs to consolidate, they are too small at a global level," he told Bloomberg Television from the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"If they really want to be global banks with an investment arm they need to put their houses together."
But Weber appeared to rule out his bank, Switzerland's largest lender, from taking part in any mergers in the sector.
"I don't think UBS will play a role in that because we are having a good run and corporate mergers tie you down for years," he said.
Weber declined to comment on any interest in Deutsche Bank, saying only: "The one strong thing that banks in Germany have -- and Deutsche first and foremost -- is a very strong domestic corporate base. You need to leverage that."
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU