DAVOS, (Reuters) - China's Technologies will call for a quick resolution of the case regarding its detained in who is accused of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran, the company's chairman, Liang Hua, said on Tuesday.

Liang, who was appointed of in December following the arrest of the company's at the request of the United States, was speaking to media on the sidelines of the in

Huawei, the world's biggest of equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with and U.S.-led allegations that its devices could be used by for espionage.

has repeatedly rejected such allegations.

Former Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in on Dec. 1 over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions. She was released on bail last month and is due in court in on Feb. 6.

"We operate our business globally, and in every country we fully comply with local laws and regulation," Liang said, adding the company welcomed requests to see the tech giant's product development business as well as other units.

Relations between and turned frosty after the arrest of Meng, with detaining two Canadian citizens and sentencing to death a Canadian previously found guilty of drug smuggling.

Liang said the issue of Canadians being arrested in had no relation to Huawei.

The company has launched an unprecedented public relations blitz, thrusting its low-key founder in front of international media as it seeks to ease concern among Western nations bent on shutting it out of their markets.

In addition to allegations of sanctions-busting and intellectual property theft, has been pressing allies to refrain from buying Huawei's switches and other gear because of fears they will be used by for espionage.

Company founder Ren denied this week that his company was used by the to

The arrest of Meng has put a further dampener on Chinese relations with the and Canada at a time when tensions were already high over a trade war and the espionage suspicions.

(Reporting By and in DAVOS; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)