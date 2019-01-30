Huawei units to be arraigned on U.S. criminal charges on Feb. 28

By David Shepardson

(Reuters) - Two units of China's Technologies Co Ltd are to be arraigned on Feb. 28 in Seattle on a 10-count indictment on charges they conspired to steal trade secrets, according to court filings Tuesday.

The Justice Department alleged that Device Co Ltd and Device USA Inc committed wire fraud and obstructed justice by stealing robotic from T-Mobile to test smartphones' durability.

A for the said a for Huawei would appear at the arraignment. Huawei did not immediately comment.

Separately, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have also charged Huawei and its affiliates with and wire fraud on allegations that they violated sanctions against That separate 13-count indictment made public Monday. No arraignment date has been set in that case, which has added to Washington's tensions with

T-Mobile had accused Huawei of stealing the technology, called "Tappy," which mimicked human fingers and was used to test Huawei has said the two companies settled their disputes in 2017.

The charges add to pressure from the on Huawei, the world's biggest maker. is trying to prevent American companies from buying Huawei routers and switches and pressing allies to do the same.

Court records show the two Huawei units has retained several high-profile lawyers including former Jim Cole, a at Sidley Austin LLP; former Justice Department David Bitkower, a at Jenner & Block; former Robert Westinghouse, a at Yarmuth LLP; and two lawyers at

