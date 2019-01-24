Osaka sponsor withdraws controversial commercial

(Reuters) - Japanese company have removed a controversial commercial following a dispute over the skin colour of a cartoon character depicting

The commercial depicted Osaka, whose father is Haitian and mother is Japanese, with pale skin and light brown hair, which created public outcry.

"Truly disappointed to see that there was no woman of colour to speak of in the commercial," African-American wrote in his prominent 'Black Eye' column for the Times. "Instead, I found a white-washed representation of Osaka"

Nissin, who sponsor and compatriot Kei Nishikori, removed the advert from its page on Wednesday and said they had not intended to 'whitewash' the 21-year-old, who will feature in semi-finals later on Thursday.

"There is no intention of whitewashing," a said. "We accept that we are not sensitive enough and will pay more attention to diversity issues in the future."

has traditionally seen itself as a racially homogenous country, although several successful mixed-race athletes like Osaka, and Yu Darvish, are challenging that image.

has not commented on the commercial.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

