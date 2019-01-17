IMF: No-deal Brexit is biggest risk to Britain's economy

(Reuters) - An exit by Britain from the without a framework agreement to preserve some is the biggest near-term risk to the British economy, an said on Thursday.

IMF told reporters that all Brexit outcomes will entail costs, because they will raise impediments to the current "frictionless" single market with the EU.

"Leaving without a withdrawal agreement and a framework for the future relationship with the EU is the most significant near-term risk to the UK economy," Rice said.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

