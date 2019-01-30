Indian Oil seeks commissioning cargo for new Ennore LNG terminal: sources

(Reuters) - (IOC) is seeking a commissioning cargo for its new liquefied (LNG) terminal in south India, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The state-owned company is seeking a partial cargo for delivery on Feb. 25, with offers due by Feb. 11, one of the sources said.

IOC had said earlier this month that the 5-million-tonnes-per-year terminal will likely be commissioned by January, but the tender suggests there will likely be a delay, the sources said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)