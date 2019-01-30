Global oil industry braces for turmoil from U.S. crackdown on Venezuela

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK (Reuters) - More than 24 hours after the announced large-scale sanctions on Venezuela's nationally owned company, merchant trading firms and refiners were still deciphering what the measures prohibited.

The sanctions, announced on Monday, are aimed at driving from power, the strongest measures yet against the socialist who has overseen economic collapse and an exodus of millions of Venezuelans in recent years.

Traders who sell Venezuelan crude to the are looking for avenues to keep crude flowing during the sanctions, according to people familiar with the discussions, while companies who buy Venezuelan have also been looking for work-arounds, seeking for instance on whether the use of third party intermediaries, such as commodity merchants, can continue.

The sanctions froze assets of state-run and require firms to pay for using accounts controlled by the country's opposition party and self-proclaimed interim president,

is seeking to sidestep the restrictions by asking major buyers, including U.S. refiners, to renegotiate contracts, sources said.

in the past have been evaded by using intermediaries, said Scott Maberry, who specializes in international trade at Sheppard Mullin firm, but he doubted that would happen with "I would not be surprised if this is vigilant and does not feel bound by past practices," said Maberry.

A U.S. Department of called the sanctions against PDVSA "extremely sophisticated," adding that the department would "take questions from industry and stakeholders and issue FAQs as appropriate."

No FAQ (frequently asked questions) had been issued by Tuesday evening.

Via PDVSA, exports about 500,000 barrels of oil daily to the United States, mostly to PDVSA subsidiary Petroleum and U.S. companies Corp and It also imports products from the

The sanctions not only limit U.S. companies from paying PDVSA for crude, but also moved through multiple third parties, such as potential arrangements involving sending oil to or China, which would later sell to an intermediary that would pass the oil on to U.S. buyers.

Intermediaries that comply with U.S. sanctions in general and transact in U.S. dollars would still be subject to the sanctions. Transactions sent through a multitude of parties would only be allowed if the revenues were sent to accounts inaccessible by Maduro's government, according to a source familiar with the sanctions.

"Treasury will be tracking this closely. The idea that this can get laundered and not tracked is far-fetched," said Joe McMonigle, policy analyst at in and a former Department under

The has said the restrictions should have a minimal impact on the U.S. consumer, but some experts said they were concerned there could be unanticipated effects.

"PDVSA has so many intertwined dealings and transactions with the U.S., including through Citgo, that the immediate impact of these sanctions is far more comprehensive on the U.S. economy than you would typically see," said Scott Flicker, office of firm and of the firm's global trade controls practice.

The United States exempted from sanctions until July 27. However, previous sanctions have already prevented from sending PDVSA its profits, which had been paid to the parent in the form of dividends. Analysts at Tudor, Pickering & Holt said that if Citgo was unable to import Venezuelan barrels, "some sort of impact on operations seems like a distinct possibility."

U.S. refiners last week asked the not to issue sanctions, according to a letter seen by on Tuesday.

"Such a ban would further tighten the heavy sour crude market in the United States, resulting in higher crude prices for U.S. refineries and higher fuel costs for U.S. consumers," the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, a trade association, said in a Jan. 23 letter to President

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, Humeyra Pamuk, and Roberta Rampton; Editing by and Rosalba O'Brien)

