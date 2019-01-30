Oil stable as economic outlook weighs, Venezuela concerns support

By Gloystein

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - prices were stable on Tuesday, pressured by a cloudy outlook for the global economy but supported by worries over disruptions to supply from U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan exports.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.28 per barrel at 0111 GMT, 3 cents below their last settlement.

International Brent futures were 1 cent above their last close, at $61.33 per barrel.

This followed a 2-percent price jump the previous session, when markets first digested the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's exports.

on Monday announced export sanctions against Venezuela's firm PDVSA, limiting transactions between U.S. companies that do business with through purchases of and sales of refined products.

The sanctions, aim to freeze sale proceeds from PDVSA's exports of roughly 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of to the They are the toughest U.S. financial challenge yet to Venezuela's embattled socialist president,

The step pushed up on Monday, but markets appeared more relaxed on Tuesday as the sanctions only impact Venezuelan supply to the

"The (Venezuelan) export volumes will not be eliminated from the market, but rather rerouted to other countries," said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, an at consultancy Rystad Energy.

With the dropping out as a customer for Venezuelan oil, she added that " and ... will be able to pick up these at great discounts".

Other analysts also pointed to global economic weakness as countering supply-side concerns such as the voluntary supply restraint by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which started late last year in a bid to tighten the market and prop up prices.

"The Venezuelan political crisis as well as a Saudi pledge to lower output further should have boosted crude oil, but pulling in the opposite direction are heightened concerns about global growth, particularly that of China," said Ole Hansen, at Denmark's

Global economic growth and fuel consumption are expected to slow this year amid a trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies.

(Reporting by Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)