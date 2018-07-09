JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

China's FX reserves post surprise gain, withstand June market chaos
Business Standard

Indian tribunal dismisses petition of former Tata Sons chairman Mistry

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday dismissed a petition by former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry who had alleged oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement by Tata Sons, drawing the curtains on an 18-months long feud.

The NCLT, a quasi-judicial body for corporate grievances, said it did not find any merit in allegations of mismanagement in Tata group companies.

Mistry was ousted from the board of Tata Sons after a four-year stint in October 2016, and Ratan Tata was restored as the interim chairman.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 09 2018. 11:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements