Indian tribunal dismisses petition of former Tata Sons chairman Mistry

(Reuters) - The (NCLT) on Monday dismissed a petition by former Sons who had alleged oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement by Sons, drawing the curtains on an 18-months long feud.

The NCLT, a quasi-judicial body for corporate grievances, said it did not find any merit in allegations of mismanagement in group companies.

was ousted from the board of after a four-year stint in October 2016, and Ratan Tata was restored as the interim

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)