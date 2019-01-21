Iran says Japan has started process of importing Iranian oil

(Reuters) - has started the process of importing Iranian oil, which was suspended due to U.S. sanctions, the of said on Monday.

The resumption of imports comes after was granted a waiver from U.S. sanctions that went into effect in November. is the fourth-largest producer among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

"After China, South Korea, and Turkey, also started the process of importing Iranian oil," Abdolnaser Hemmati was quoted as saying by the state agency

Iran's exports have fallen sharply since U.S. said in May 2018 the would withdraw from a pact curtailing Iran's disputed nuclear programme and reimpose sanctions on

However, exemptions have been granted to Iran's biggest - Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Italy, and - which allow them to import some oil for another 180 days.

Iranian oil accounted for 5.3 percent of Japan's total crude imports in 2018.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by and Christian Schmollinger)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)