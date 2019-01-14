JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Germany's CDU chief: There are 'crusades' against diesel

Jet Airways shares jump after report chairman likely to step down
Business Standard

Israel's Magenta Venture Partners launches tech fund

Reuters  |  JERUSALEM 

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Magenta Venture Partners, a partnership between Japan's Mitsui & Co and two Israeli venture capitalists, said on Monday it has launched a new fund targeting $100 million to invest in early-stage Israeli tech startups.

The final closing of the Israel-based fund is planned for 2019. It will invest in sectors like mobility, artificial intelligence, financial technology and automotives.

Investors in the fund include Mitsui and Koito Manufacturing.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements