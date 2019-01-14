Israel's Magenta Venture Partners launches tech fund

-
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Magenta Venture Partners, a partnership between Japan's Mitsui & Co and two Israeli venture capitalists, said on Monday it has launched a new fund targeting $100 million to invest in early-stage Israeli tech startups.
The final closing of the Israel-based fund is planned for 2019. It will invest in sectors like mobility, artificial intelligence, financial technology and automotives.
Investors in the fund include Mitsui and Koito Manufacturing.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)
