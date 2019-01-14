Malaysia to regulate initial coin offerings, cryptocurrency trade

(Reuters) - will regulate initial coin offerings (ICOs) and the trade of cryptocurrencies, the said in a statement on Monday.

The said an order to recognise digital currencies and digital tokens as securities will come into force on Jan. 15, under the regulation of the

The commission is expected to launch a framework by end of the first quarter, putting in place "the relevant regulatory requirements for the issuance of ICOs and the trading of digital assets at digital asset exchanges in Malaysia", the said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)